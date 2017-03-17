March 17 S&W Seed Co:

* S&W Seed Co - on March 13, co entered into third amendment agreement amending company's credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015

* S&W Seed - amendment further extends temporary period during which co may borrow up to $30.0 million under credit facility until April 21, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2mBkG0C)