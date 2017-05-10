May 10 Swedbank

* Swedbank acquires Payex

* Says for 2016, Payex total operating income amounted to SEK 541m, total operating costs to SEK 460m and profit before tax to SEK 78m

* Says at end of 2016, Payex total risk exposure amount was SEK 1.7bn

* Says acquisition is financed with Swedbank's internal resources and is subject to customary approvals from regulatory authorities, including Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Swedish Competition Authority

* The acquisition will have a minor negative impact on the common equity tier 1 ratio of the Swedbank group