BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore
May 10 Swedbank
* Swedbank acquires Payex
* Says for 2016, Payex total operating income amounted to SEK 541m, total operating costs to SEK 460m and profit before tax to SEK 78m
* Says at end of 2016, Payex total risk exposure amount was SEK 1.7bn
* Says acquisition is financed with Swedbank's internal resources and is subject to customary approvals from regulatory authorities, including Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Swedish Competition Authority
* The acquisition will have a minor negative impact on the common equity tier 1 ratio of the Swedbank group
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.