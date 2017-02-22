Feb 22 Swedbank AB

* says board of directors has at a board meeting on 22 february 2017 decided not to make any claim for damages against bank's former ceo and former chair

* Says having evaluated the information available so far, Swedbank's Board of Directors has found no ground for the bank to bring a legal action for damages against the bank's former CEO or former Chair in relation to the financial year 2015

* The decision is in line with the recommendation made by the bank's external auditor at the annual general meeting a year ago

* At Swedbank's annual general meeting on 5 April 2016, it was resolved, against the auditor's recommendation, not to grant the bank's former CEO Michael Wolf and former Chair Anders Sundström discharge from liability for the financial year 2015