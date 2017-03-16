BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 MQ Holding AB
* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 496 million, up 14.6 percent
* Q2 operating profit was SEK 14 million vs year-ago 16 million
* Q2 operating profit excluding non-recurring costs was SEK 20 million vs year-ago 16 million
* Q2 like-for-like sales increased 0.5 percent
* Q2 gross margin was 51.0 percent vs year-ago 47.6 percent
* Says is capturing market shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.