BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
May 8 Swedish Match Ab
* Swedish match ceo says believes will take us cigar market share in 2017 helped by natural leafs segment
* Swedish match ceo says nothing indicates the rate of growth in the swedish snus market will continue to slow
* Swedish match ceo says will hand in amendment to company's modified risk application to the us fda, could take a couple of years before receives a new fda decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR