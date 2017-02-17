BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil to terminate operations in thread production department
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon:
Feb 17 Swedish Match AB
* proposes a dividend of 16.00 sek per share consisting of an increased ordinary dividend of 8.50 sek (8.00) and a special dividend of 7.50 sek
* operating profit from product areas increased by 5 percent to 954 msek (908) for q4
* Q4 snus and snuff margin 40.0 percent
* Reuters poll: operating profit from product areas was seen at 985 million sek, snus & snuff operating margin at 43.3 pct, dividend at sek 8.38per share
* sales increased by 6 percent to 3,957 msek (3,719) for q4
* says for 2017, on a full year basis, we expect scandinavian snus as well as us moist snuff consumption to grow as measured in number of cans.
* says in scandinavia, we expect the growth to be more modest than in 2016
* says we expect the level of competitive activity in the scandinavian snus market to continue to be high in 2017
* says for cigars in the us, swedish match expects the market to continue to grow in 2017 but to remain highly competitive
* says swedish match has the ambition to continue to grow cigar volumes in the us market in 2017
* says costs of goods per cigar are expected to increase due to both the full year effect of fda fees as well as higher raw material costs
* says market related costs for snus outside scandinavia are expected to increase somewhat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon:
* March quarter net loss 39.4 million rupees versus profit 31.7 million rupees year ago