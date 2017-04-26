New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Haldex Ab
* The Swedish Securities Council has granted permission to extend the acceptance period to 26 September 2017
* Permits closing of acceptance period prior to 26 September if relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.