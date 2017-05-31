BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
May 31 Swiber Holdings Ltd
* Creditors voluntary liquidation of Tuscan Offshore Pte. Ltd
* Tuscan Offshore, a unit of company, has made and lodged with registrar a statutory declaration for creditors' voluntary liquidation
* Unit appointed Messrs Bob Yap Cheng Ghee, Graham Hunter Martin & Toh Ai Ling, All Care Of KPMG Services Pte., as joint and several provisional liquidators of TOPL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
NEW YORK, June 22 Sears Canada Inc plans to file a motion with a Canadian court to request permission to suspend certain monthly payments to its pension plan because it is running low on cash, according to a court filing.