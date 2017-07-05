FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 16 hours
BRIEF-Swiber Holdings says judicial managers are seeking extension of judicial management period
#Bankruptcy News
July 5, 2017 / 3:06 PM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Swiber Holdings says judicial managers are seeking extension of judicial management period

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Swiber Holdings Limited:

* Notifies that judicial managers of companies have filed applications

* Judicial managers are also seeking an extension of judicial management period to 21 march 2018

* Refers to orders of Singapore high court dated 6 october 2016 placing co and unit into judicial management

* Applications for extensions of time until 21 Oct 2017 to send to creditors a statement of proposals and summon a creditors' meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

