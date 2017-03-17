March 17 Swift Energy Co

* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing

* Swift Energy Co - in addition, selling stockholders may, from time to time, offer and sell up to 8.73 million of co's common stock

* Swift Energy Co - co will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders