BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 17 Swift Energy Co
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
* Swift Energy Co - in addition, selling stockholders may, from time to time, offer and sell up to 8.73 million of co's common stock
* Swift Energy Co - co will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text : bit.ly/2nw1nec Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION