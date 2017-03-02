BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Swift Networks Group Ltd:
* Asx alert-Swift secures 5-year Shell Prelude Lng services contract-SW1.AX
* Contract to run for an initial period of five years and continues Swift's healthy recent organic and acquisition-led growth in recurring revenue
* Swift Networks wins material contract to provide entertainment, connectivity and support to Shell's Prelude Lng project offshore Wa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.