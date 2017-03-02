March 2 Swift Networks Group Ltd:

* Asx alert-Swift secures 5-year Shell Prelude Lng services contract-SW1.AX

* Contract to run for an initial period of five years and continues Swift's healthy recent organic and acquisition-led growth in recurring revenue

* Swift Networks wins material contract to provide entertainment, connectivity and support to Shell's Prelude Lng project offshore Wa