BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Swift Transportation Co:
* Swift Transportation Company announces results for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly consolidated diluted eps was $0.04 and adjusted EPS was $0.07
Swift Transportation qtrly operating revenue $963.8 million versus $967.8 million; qtrly consolidated average operational truck count fell by 225 trucks from Q416
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results