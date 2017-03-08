UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Swift Transportation Co:
* Swift Transportation -could get into low end of previously provided EPS ranges for Q1, which were $0.11 to $0.16 for GAAP EPS and $0.13 to $0.18 for adjusted EPS
* Swift transportation - "at this time, we are maintaining our guidance for Q2 of 2017, likely leaning towards lower end of that range" - sec filing
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2mHvvCf) Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.