March 8 Swift Transportation Co:

* Swift Transportation -could get into low end of previously provided EPS ranges for Q1, which were $0.11 to $0.16 for GAAP EPS and $0.13 to $0.18 for adjusted EPS

* Swift transportation - "at this time, we are maintaining our guidance for Q2 of 2017, likely leaning towards lower end of that range" - sec filing

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S