UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Knight Transportation Inc:
* Swift Transportation - upon termination of merger agreement under certain specified circumstances, co to pay Knight a termination fee of $89.1 million
* Swift Transportation-upon termination of merger agreement under certain specified circumstances, Knight to pay co termination fee of $75.3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2orXrsy) Further company coverage:
