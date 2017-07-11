FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says it received statutory demands from two separate financiers
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 11, 2017 / 9:59 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says it received statutory demands from two separate financiers

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Swing Media Technology Group Ltd

* Has received statutory demands from two separate financiers

* Statutory demands will have material adverse impact on financial position, financial performance, business and operations of group​

* Statutory demands indicate existence of material uncertainty which casts doubt on group and co's ability to continue as going concerns​

* Requested for conversion of its trading halt to a voluntary trading suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.