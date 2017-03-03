BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 3 Swissquote Group Holding SA:
* FY net revenue 150.2 million Swiss francs ($148.35 million) (2015: 146.6 million francs), pre-tax profit 23.2 million francs (2015: 24.5 million francs)
* FY net profit 20.8 million francs (2015: 2.1 million francs)
To propose unchanged distribution of 0.60 franc per share
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.