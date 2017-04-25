April 25 Sword Group SE:

* Q1 revenue EUR 43.8 million ($47.93 million) versus EUR 39.8 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 6.6 million versus EUR 6.0 million year ago

* Confirms its 2017 and 2020 objectives based on organic growth higher than or equal to 10 pct

* For 2017, EBITDA margin is budgeted at 15 pct

* For 2020, revenue target is EUR 300 million associated with an EBITDA margin close to 14.5 pct