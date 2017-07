July 26 (Reuters) - SWORD GROUP SE:

* Q2 EBITDA EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* as at 30th June 2017, Net Cash Position Is Eur 19.3mln

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 42.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS THAT IT IS ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE ITS INITIAL OBJECTIVES

* CONFIRMS THAT IT IS ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE ITS INITIAL OBJECTIVES

* CONFIRM THAT WE ARE ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE OUR 2020 PLAN