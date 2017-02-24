BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 24 Sycamore Partners:
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
* Sycamore Partners - intellectual property purchased through auction run by limited as part of its ongoing chapter 11 proceedings
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION