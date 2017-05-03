BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 SYDBANK A/S
* IMPAIRMENT CHARGES IN 2017 ARE FORECAST TO BE ON A PAR WITH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES RECORDED IN 2016
* LIMITED GROWTH IS PROJECTED FOR DANISH ECONOMY IN 2017.
* Q1 TOTAL CORE INCOME DKK 1.05 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.10 BILLION)
* Q1 CORE EARNINGS DKK 444 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 407 MILLION)
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 574 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 432 MILLION)
* BASED ON LEVEL OF INTEREST RATES AT BEGINNING OF 2017, CORE INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE ON A PAR WITH CORE INCOME GENERATED IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.