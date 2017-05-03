May 3 SYDBANK A/S

* IMPAIRMENT CHARGES IN 2017 ARE FORECAST TO BE ON A PAR WITH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES RECORDED IN 2016

* LIMITED GROWTH IS PROJECTED FOR DANISH ECONOMY IN 2017.

* Q1 TOTAL CORE INCOME DKK 1.05 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.10 BILLION)

* Q1 CORE EARNINGS DKK 444 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 407 MILLION)

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 574 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 432 MILLION)

‍BASED ON LEVEL OF INTEREST RATES AT BEGINNING OF 2017, CORE INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE ON A PAR WITH CORE INCOME GENERATED IN 2016​