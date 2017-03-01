March 1 Sydbank A/S:
* Q4 pre-tax profit 560 million Danish crowns ($80
million)(Reuters poll 449 million crowns)
* Proposed dividend of 10.46 crowns per share.
* Based on level of interest rates at beginning of 2017,
core income is expected to be on a par with core income
generated in 2016.
* Impairment charges for 2017 are forecast to be on a par
with impairment charges recorded for 2016.
* As a result of intensified digitization of bank as well as
establishment of a new mortgage platform non-recurring costs are
expected to represent around 75 million crowns in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 7.0500 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)