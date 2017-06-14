BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 14 Sygnia Ltd:
* Entered sale of shares agreement to acquire shares in DB X-Trackers (rf) Proprietary Limited ("dbx") from Deutsche Group Holdings (South Africa)
* Purchase price of r325 million will be settled by company through utilisation of a bridge loan from Nedbank
* Purchase price of r325 million will be settled by company through utilisation of a bridge loan from Nedbank

* Deal approved by competition authorities and registrar of collective investment schemes
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC