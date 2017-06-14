June 14 Sygnia Ltd:

* Entered sale of shares agreement to acquire shares in DB X-Trackers (rf) Proprietary Limited ("dbx") from Deutsche Group Holdings (South Africa)

* Purchase price of r325 million will be settled by company through utilisation of a bridge loan from Nedbank

