May 25 SYGNIS AG:

* SYGNIS AG RECEIVES BINDING COMMITMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF SHARES FOR UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE ONGOING CAPITAL INCREASES TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF INNOVA BIOSCIENCES LTD.

* INVESTOR HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE UP TO 2,536,000 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.38 PER NEW SHARE