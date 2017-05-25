BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives
* Says company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources
May 25 SYGNIS AG:
* SYGNIS AG RECEIVES BINDING COMMITMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF SHARES FOR UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE ONGOING CAPITAL INCREASES TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF INNOVA BIOSCIENCES LTD.
* INVESTOR HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE UP TO 2,536,000 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.38 PER NEW SHARE
* Halyard Health Inc - on June 23, co announced , effective June 26, Abernathy will retire as CEO but will continue as chairman of board of directors