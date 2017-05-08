BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Sykes Enterprises Inc:
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.24
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 revenue $374 million to $379 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.58 billion to $1.595 billion
* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33
* Says consolidated capacity utilization rate decreased to 74% in q1 of 2017 from 78%
* Sykes enterprises inc sees fy earnings per share of about $1.71 to $1.78; sees fy non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $2.07 to $2.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $382.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $387.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $384 million versus $320.8 million Source text (bit.ly/2ps40eo) Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.