GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Sylogist Ltd
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.13
* Q2 revenue c$8.1 million versus c$9.8 million
Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account