CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as oil prices edge up
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
June 8 Symantec Corp
* Symantec corp says reaffirmed its financial guidance for q1 and full fiscal year 2018
* Symantec corp says expects cash flows from continuing operations in range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion for fiscal 2018
* Symantec -expects capital expenditures of about $250 million and cash expenses of about $500 million for fiscal 2018
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $5.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud services pay off.