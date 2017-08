BRIEF-Symantec qtrly ‍ GAAP loss per share $0.22​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* Symantec reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 revenue $1.175 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.2 billion

* Symantec Corp qtrly ‍ non-GAAP revenue $1.228 billion, up 39% year over year​

* Symantec Corp sees FY 2018 GAAP revenue ‍$5,037 million - $5,137 million​

* Symantec Corp sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share ‍$0.01 - $0.11​

* Sees ‍Q2 GAAP revenue between $1,225 million - $1,255 million​

* Symantec Corp sees ‍ FY18 non-GAAP revenue $5,160 million - $5,260 million​

* Symantec Corp sees ‍ fy18 non-GAAP EPS (diluted) $1.79 - $1.89​

* Sees ‍Q2 GAAP loss per share between $0.15 to $0.11​

* Sees ‍Q2 non-GAAP revenue between $1,260 million - $1,290 million​

* Symantec Corp qtrly ‍ GAAP loss per share $0.22​

* Symantec Corp qtrly ‍ non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33​

* Sees ‍Q2 non-GAAP EPS between $0.40 - $0.44​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $5.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S