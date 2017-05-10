May 10 Symantec Corp:

* Symantec reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $1.115 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion

* Raises prior FY2018 EPS guidance

* Debt repayment plan ahead of schedule; on track to complete existing $500 million accelerated share repurchase in Q1 fiscal year 2018

* Realized over $300 million of run rate cost efficiencies and integration synergies exiting fiscal 2017

* Quarterly loss per share $0.23

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly non-GAAP revenue $1,176 million versus $873 million

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP revenue of $4,977 million to $5,077 million

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP EPS of $0.03 to $0.13

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 to $1.85

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP revenue of $5,100 million to $5,200 million

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP revenue of $1,133 million to $1,163 million

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP loss per share of $0.25 to $0.21

* Sees Q1 2018 non GAAP revenue of $1,185 million to $1,215 million

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 to $0.32

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $5.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S