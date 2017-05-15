BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Symantec Corp
* Amazon, Best Buy offer pre-orders of Norton Core
* Norton by Symantec announced that Norton Core, secure wi-fi router, is available for pre-order purchase at Amazon and Best Buy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company