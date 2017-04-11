April 11 Symbility Solutions Inc -

* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.00

* Consolidated revenue for q4 of fiscal 2016 was $9.0 million compared to $8.1 million in same period in 2015

* Guidance for 2017 fiscal year revenue in range of $40-$42 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2 - $3 million