BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Symbility Solutions Inc -
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.00
* Consolidated revenue for q4 of fiscal 2016 was $9.0 million compared to $8.1 million in same period in 2015
* Guidance for 2017 fiscal year revenue in range of $40-$42 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2 - $3 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results