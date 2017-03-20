WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 Symetis SA (IPO-SYMS.S):
* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full
* Indicative price range: 26 euros to 32 euros per share
* Start of subscription period: March 20, 2017
* End of subscription period for French public offering (OPO): March 28, 2017
* End of subscription period for international private placement: March 28, 2017 (8:00 PM Paris time) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.