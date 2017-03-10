WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Synairgen Plc
* Additional positive data in lung fibrosis
* Oral administration of one of the compounds significantly inhibited cross-link formation, reduced fibrosis score and improved lung function
* Successful completion of toxicology studies will enable commencement of phase I clinical trials in h2 this year as planned
* Expect to commence phase I clinical trials of LOXL2 inhibitor during second half of 2017
* Expect to hear outcome of Astrazeneca phase II trial of interferon beta during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.