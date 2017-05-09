UPDATE 2-Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
May 9 Synalloy Corp:
* Synalloy reports first quarter 2017 results: sales increase drives a return to profitability
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $42.2 million
* Synalloy Corp - bookings in Q1 for stainless steel pipe were "very strong", bringing backlog to approximately $28 million
* Synalloy Corp - "expect to exceed our original forecast for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
ZURICH, June 20 Novartis eye drug RTH258 works as well as a rival product from Regeneron and at less frequent dosing in clinical trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting its shares.