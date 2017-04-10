April 10 Synchro Food Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 435,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,177 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 11

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eJ9RQi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)