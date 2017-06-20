WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Synchronoss Technologies Inc-
* On June 14, co commenced a management streamlining and realignment plan - sec filing
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - estimates that it will recognize a pre-tax charge of approximately $22 million to $25 million
* Anticipates that majority of pre-tax charge will be recognized in q2 of 2017
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - primary components of plan involve reducing layers of management, where appropriate
* Synchronoss - plan, together with management changes previously announced, expected to realize about $70 million of annualized pre-tax expense savings
* Cash expenditures in connection with pre-tax charge will be substantially paid out by q3 of 2017
* Synchronoss - expected savings in addition to about $20 million of annualized pre-tax expense synergies from staff reductions related to intralinks deal Source text: (bit.ly/2sNAQuL) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.