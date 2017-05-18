May 18 Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony Financial announces plans to increase quarterly common stock dividend to $0.15 per share and approval of a $1.64 billion share repurchase program

* Board of directors intends to increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per share of common stock

* Has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.64 billion through June 30, 2018

* Intends to increase quarterly cash dividend commencing Q3 of 2017