May 16 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression
on or after PD-1 therapies
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - cohort of NSCLC patients who
had previously progressed on PD-1 or PD-l1 will now re-open and
enroll a total of 56 patients
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- completion of enrollment is
anticipated in first half of 2018 for study
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - later this quarter, co
anticipates being able to determine whether to expand cohort of
NSCLC patients naïve to PD-1 or PD-l1 therapy
* Syndax-Encore 601 non-small cell lung cancer study has met
pre-specified objective response threshold to advance into 2nd
stage of phase 2 trial
