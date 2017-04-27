April 27 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of encore 601/keynote 142, ongoing phase 2 clinical collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck

* Says the expansion to include a cohort of patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - trial designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and efficacy of Syndax's entinostat in combination with Keytruda

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - financial and other terms of initial agreement, as well as amendment covering expanded collaboration, were not disclosed