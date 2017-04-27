BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 27 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of encore 601/keynote 142, ongoing phase 2 clinical collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck
* Says the expansion to include a cohort of patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - trial designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and efficacy of Syndax's entinostat in combination with Keytruda
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - trial designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and efficacy of Syndax's entinostat in combination with Keytruda

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - financial and other terms of initial agreement, as well as amendment covering expanded collaboration, were not disclosed
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results