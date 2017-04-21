April 21 Synergy Group:

* Sales of its own products in Q1 2017 amounted to 2,373 thousand deciliters, up 18 percent from 2,001 thousand deciliters in Q1 2016.

* Import volumes rose by 34 percent year on year to 157 thousand deciliters from 117 thousand deciliters. Source text: bit.ly/2oc95Lf Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)