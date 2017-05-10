BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and business update
* Q1 sales $100,000
* Q1 revenue view $25,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $25000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.