BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units
May 9 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* To present positive TRULANCE phase 3 data
* TRULANCE 3 mg,6 mg doses met primary endpoint
TRULANCE 3 mg,6 mg doses met primary endpoint

TRULANCE 3 mg,6 mg doses showed statistical significance in percent of patients who were overall responders compared to placebo
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition