May 10 Syneron Medical Ltd:

* Syneron Candela announces end of go-shop period

* Syneron says with barclays help, engaged in active and extensive solicitation of 59 potential bidders, during go-shop period

* Syneron says this resulted in two potential bidders each negotiating and entering into confidentiality agreement with Syneron Candela

* Syneron Candela did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals during "go-shop" period

* Syneron says the two parties who entered into confidentiality agreements subsequently confirmed they were not interested in a deal

* Syneron says deal is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: