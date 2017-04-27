BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
April 27 Syngene International Ltd
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* Net profit in Q4 last year was 790 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 3.34 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2pDiKuH Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18