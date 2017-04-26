April 26 Syngenta Ag

* Says four of syngenta’s existing board members will become independent directors with effect from the change of control

* Says board change will take place on 18 may subject to acceptance of the chemchina offer by at least 67 percent of all syngenta shares

* Says proposed independent directors are michel demaré, vice chairman and lead independent director, jürg witmer, eveline saupper, and gunnar brock

* Says four directors will be proposed for election upon nomination by chemchina: ren jianxin, chairman, chen hongbo, olivier t. De clermont-tonnerre and dieter a. Gericke

* Says four members of syngenta's current board of directors – vinita bali, eleni gabre-madhin, david lawrence and stefan borgas – will step down