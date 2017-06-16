BRIEF-Royal Century Resources says FY revenue HK$54.5 mln versus HK$101.0 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million
June 16 Synlait Milk Ltd :
* Forecasting a total milk price of $6.29 kgms for 2016 / 2017 season
* Synlait's forecast base milk price has been revised down from $6.25 kgms announced in February
* Synlait's final milk price for 2016 / 2017 season will be confirmed in late September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 22 The United States suspended all imports of fresh Brazilian beef on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.