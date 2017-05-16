May 16 Mirna Therapeutics Inc
* Synlogic and Mirna Therapeutics agree to merger
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc says first clinical trial for lead
Synlogic product candidate anticipated to start mid-2017
* Says Synlogic closes $42 million of series C preferred
stock financing by leading biotechnology investors
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - combined company well-capitalized
with approximately $82 million in cash expected at closing from
merger and series C
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - following merger, current
Synlogic shareholders are expected to own approximately 83
percent of combined company
* Says by mid-2017, Synlogic plans to initiate a phase 1
healthy volunteers study for its lead candidate, SYNB1020
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - transaction has been approved by
board of directors of both companies
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - Synlogic will merge with a wholly
owned subsidiary of Mirna in an all-stock transaction
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - following merger, Jose Carlos
Gutierrez-Ramos, Synlogic's chief executive officer will become
chief executive officer of merged company
* Says following merger, current Mirna stockholders will own
approximately 17 percent of combined company
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - merged company will continue
under Synlogic name
* Mirna Therapeutics Inc - following merger, board will be
comprised of seven directors, including two directors currently
serving on Mirna's board
