U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Synnex Corp:
* Synnex- Upon termination of agreement by co, in event Datatec, unit breach terms of non-solicit obligations, among others, Datatec to pay co $24.9 million
* Synnex says if agreement is terminated because Datatec shareholder consent is not obtained, Datatec to pay co termination fee of $3.0 million- sec filing
* Synnex - in event of cash election, if agreement terminated as certain lender consents not obtained, co to pay Datatec termination fee of $3.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2r0Ysas) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Stratabound announces termination of discussions for a potential acquisition