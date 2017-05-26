May 26 Synopsys Inc:

* Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement

* Synopsys Inc - agreement is in addition to Synopsys' two previous $100 million ASRS in 2017 that were settled on may 17, 2017 and February 16, 2017

* Synopsys- entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, to repurchase $100 million of Synopsys stock

* Synopsys Inc - will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of about 1.09 million shares, with remainde to be settled on or before August 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: