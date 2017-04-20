Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 Syntel Inc
* Syntel reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.57 to $1.77
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $855 million to $900 million
* Q1 revenue $225.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.4 million
* Syntel Inc - Global headcount of 22,795 on March 31, 2017, versus 24,496 in year-ago quarter
* Syntel -"Saw weak trends for banking & financial services, healthcare segments in Q1 as customers remained cautious in challenging business environment"
* Syntel- "Saw weak trends for banking and financial services and healthcare segments in Q1 as customers remained cautious in a challenging business environment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock