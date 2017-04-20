April 20 Syntel Inc

* Syntel reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.57 to $1.77

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $855 million to $900 million

* Q1 revenue $225.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.4 million

* Syntel Inc - Global headcount of 22,795 on March 31, 2017, versus 24,496 in year-ago quarter

* Syntel -"Saw weak trends for banking & financial services, healthcare segments in Q1 as customers remained cautious in challenging business environment"

