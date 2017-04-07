BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it received patents for a kind of iris recognition device(No.ZL 2016 2 0968286.7) and a kind of emergency unlocking device(No.ZL 2016 2 0878519.4)
* Both valid 10 years
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company