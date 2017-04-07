April 7Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it received patents for a kind of iris recognition device(No.ZL 2016 2 0968286.7) and a kind of emergency unlocking device(No.ZL 2016 2 0878519.4)

* Both valid 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j3Znpv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)